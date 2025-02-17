ITHUBA Uganda marks first 6 months of growth and opportunity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the Uganda National Lottery marks its seven-month milestone, ITHUBA Uganda and the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) can reflect on a period of progress, learning, and collaboration.

As of last week, ITHUBA Uganda has paid out over sh3.6 billion to more than 520,000 winners across various winning divisions. This includes significant payouts to Lotto jackpot winners—with sh1 billion awarded to five winners in August—and Powerball special rolldown winners, who have collectively received sh500 million across 17 winners.

While the Uganda National Lottery is still in its early stages of generating revenue, the commitment to supporting good causes remains a central pillar of its mission. Future contributions will be directed toward initiatives that create meaningful community impact, with updates to follow as the National Lottery continues to grow and stabilize.

“We are just beginning to scratch the surface of what the Uganda National Lottery can achieve. With the support of our participants and stakeholders, we look forward to building a brighter future, one ticket at a time,” said Eric Mabuza, General Manager of ITHUBA Uganda.

He added that, “The first six months have been a valuable learning experience. Together with the NLGRB, we’ve tackled early challenges head-on, setting the stage for steady progress and future success. While we still have much to achieve, our commitment to growing the lottery responsibly and inclusively remains unwavering.”

According to experts, launching a National Lottery is a significant undertaking, and the past six months have presented both opportunities and hurdles. “Building awareness, encouraging participation, and gaining trust in a new market required innovative strategies and close collaboration between ITHUBA and the NLGRB,” an expert commented.

While the journey has come with its challenges, exoerts satdm it has also laid the groundwork for an exciting future as the lottery continues to expand its reach and engagement across Uganda.

Firm foundation laid

The Uganda National Lottery began its journey with five thrilling games namely LOTTO, POWERBALL, DAILY LOTTO, SPORTSTAKE 10, and SPIN 4 CASH — designed to offer participants diverse and exciting ways to play and win. These games established a strong foundation for the lottery’s operations.

Recently, ITHUBA expanded its portfolio with the launch of five EAZiWIN E INSTANT games, bringing quick and rewarding game play to participants and broadening the National lottery’s appeal. These online games are accessible and engaging, catering to the evolving preferences of players.

In addition to expanding its game portfolio, ITHUBA has also prioritised making the National Lottery more accessible. Ticket purchases have been streamlined through digital platforms, enabling participants to buy tickets via their mobile devices, a development that underscores the lottery’s commitment to convenience and market needs.

Officials say that while it is still early days, the Uganda National Lottery is focused on continuing to grow responsibly. Plans for the next phase include expanding access and introducing new games and initiatives that will bring the National Lottery closer to participants across Uganda.

The introduction of new Innovative games tailored to participant preferences are on the horizon, offering fresh ways to engage and win. A partnership with Interswitch will soon enable ticket purchases making it easier for participants without internet access to play. Plus, by expanding into Trade Lance, ITHUBA aims to increase the lottery’s presence nationwide and empower local businesses to serve as key distribution points via USSD.

The National Lottery will roll out ticket sales at selected Vivo Energy forecourts, providing participants with even greater convenience during their daily routines.

Denis, CEO of the NLGRB, added, “The collaboration between ITHUBA and the NLGRB has been instrumental in navigating the early phases of the Uganda National Lottery. While there is still much work to be done, we are optimistic about the future and committed to growing the lottery in a way that benefits participants and contributes to the country’s development.”

ITHUBA Uganda is the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery, working under the regulation of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB).

“Both ITHUBA Uganda and the NLGRB are committed to fostering a fair, transparent, and responsible gaming environment, while laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and meaningful impact. Participants must be 18 years or older. Play responsibly,” they said in a statement.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija last year awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play. I