It was $113 million!

Cash worth $113 mn seized at Bashir’s home: Sudan army ruler

Khartoum, Sudan | AFP | Sudan’s army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Sunday that more than 113 million dollars worth of cash in three currencies has been seized from ousted leader Omar al-Bashir’s residence.

He said a team of police, army and security agents found seven million euros ($7.8 million), $350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105 million) during a search at Bashir’s home.

Sudan’s new acting prosecutor general Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed meanwhile asked authorities to register all private properties belonging to officials of the previous regime, the official SUNA news agency reported.

He also asked them to stop processing requests for the transfer of ownership of properties that belonged to former regime officials and members of their families.