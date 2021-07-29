Israel to vaccinate elderly with 3rd Pfizer dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jerusalem, Israel | Xinhua | Israel is expected to start vaccinating its elder citizens with a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement by the country’s Ministry of Health on Thursday.

A vast majority of its Management Team of Epidemics recommended vaccinating the elderly, but opinions in the group were divided over the minimum age to be vaccinated, which ranges from 60 to 70, the ministry said.

The recommendation was passed to the director general of the ministry, Nachman Ash, who would decide within days when the third vaccination jabs would begin and at what ages.

The vaccination campaign in Israel began on Dec. 20, 2020, and was intended in the first phase for medical staff, people aged over 65, and chronic patients.

Since then, the vaccine eligibility age has gradually decreased, and currently all people aged 12 and over are eligible to get vaccinated with the first and second doses.

On July 12, Israel started offering the third dose for adults with weak immune systems.

******

Xinhua