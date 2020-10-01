Islamic authority in Sudan voices opposition to Sudan’s normalization with Israel

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | The Islamic governmental authority in Sudan on Wednesday announced its opposition to Sudan’s normalization with Israel in all fields.

This Fatwa, a legal opinion based on the Islamic law, was announced by Islamic Fiqh Complex on its Facebook page as Washington has been exercising pressures on Khartoum to join the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in achieving normalization with Israel.

On Sept. 20, U.S. and Sudanese officials met in the UAE over a possible normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan.

According to media reports after the meeting, Sudan’s agreement to normalize with Israel depends on whether Washington would meet its demands for economic assistance and remove it from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

Since the ouster of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, rapprochement between Khartoum and Washington has speeded up despite the outstanding issues.

The United States started imposing economic sanctions on Sudan in 1997 and has been listing it as one of the countries sponsoring terrorism since 1993.

In 2017, Washington decided to lift its economic sanctions on Sudan but kept it on the terror sponsors list.

*****

XINHUA