ISACA Kampala Chapter launches 14th annual East Africa Information Security Conference due in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | ISACA Kampala Chapter has today announced dates for the forthcoming 14th Annual East Africa Information Security Conference.

The 14th Annual East Africa Information Security Conference is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3 this year, under the theme “Thriving in the Era of Disruptive Technology.” It will feature masterclasses, hands-on training workshops, keynote addresses, panel discussions, and thematic conferences on AI, cloud security, and cybersecurity at Speke Resort Munyonyo and Conference Centre.

At the launch, cybersecurity professionals, technology leaders, regulators, academia, media, and ecosystem partners examined the conference’s vision and explored how East Africa can accelerate digital trust, resilience, and inclusive growth.

The press launch at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, Uganda, was presided over by Christine Nalubowa who represented Arnold Mangeni, the NITA-U Director of Information Security.She was joined by the Deputy Principal of the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT), Dr. Irene Nakiyimba who represented the Principal, Dr. Fredrick Kitoogo.

Speaking during the launch, Maurice Taremwa, the president of ISACA Kampala Chapter, hailed the permanent secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, for adhering to their call and supporting the conference through the years.

“These days, most of our lives are on the internet. No one spends five minutes without checking their phone. So what does that mean? We are living our lives in the cyber world, and so being cyber secure is very important; you want to be sure that your information is confidential and is seen by only the person that you intend to see it,” he said.

“We want to ensure that there is security in our interactions and transactions, and that what you transact is exactly that. Digital trust and accountability are key. We want to ensure that our national transaction and technology assets are very secure. That is why we want you to attend the conference. “

The ISACA Kampala Chapter president said that machine learning has made aspects of our lives easier, whether in finance or health.

“AI is being used to increase impact and speed up processing. As we embrace these disruptions, how do we ensure that we maintain trust in them? Regions and enterprises need to thrive because disruption means someone is doing things differently, more efficiently, and at a lower cost. Technology has disrupted manufacturing, media, finance, and health. From any enterprise you come from, you must be interested in knowing how to thrive, how to offer better services, and how to reach a wider audience than before,” he added.

ISACA is a globally recognized authority in information systems assurance, security, enterprise governance, IT-related risk management, compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity.

The ISACA Kampala Chapter Annual East Africa Information Security Conference is organized with support from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Liquid Telecom, NITA-U, UICT, Sentinel, Seacom, ICTAU, and NR Tech Solutions.

The Training Pass for the Physical Masterclass is sh900,000 for members and sh1,000,000 for non-members, valid for 2 days. The Premium Pass for both the Masterclass and the Physical Conference is at sh2,200,000 for members and sh2,300,000 for non-members, valid for 5 days. The Standard Pass for the Physical Conference is sh 1,000,000 for members and sh1,100,000 for non-members, providing access to the main conference. There is a virtual option for the standard pass, sh1,000,000 members and Ush1,100,000 for non-members.

*****

SOURCE: eainfosec.org