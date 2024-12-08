Iraq receives over 1,000 Syrian army troops — media

TUNIS | TASS | Iraq has received more than 1,000 soldiers of the Syrian army who crossed the Al-Qa’im border checkpoint into the Anbar province in the western part of the republic, the Iraqi News Agency reported citing a source in the security services.

According to him, “the soldiers were welcomed and provided with required assistance.”

On November 27, the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group (banned in Russia) carried out a major attack in northern Syria. The Syrian military command later said the army had to fall back from Aleppo to regroup and prepare for a counterattack.

On December 5, the command of the Syrian Armed Forces announced that militants infiltrated into several neighborhoods of Hama. According to a statement from the command, government forces in charge of defending Hama were pulled out of the city.