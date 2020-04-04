IPOD calls for joint effort against COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Political Parties with representation in parliament organized under the Interparty Organization for Dialogue-IPOD have called for a joint effort to fight coronavirus.

The call was made by IPOD council comprising Secretary Generals’ of the different parties who converged at the office of the Prime Minister to show solidarity in the fight against the virus this afternoon.

The National Resistance Movement –NRM party secretary-General Justine Kasule Lumumba observed a need for collective responsibility saying that there will be no business if Uganda loses her people during this pandemic. She urged the general public to be vigilant and observe government guidelines, wash hands, maintain social distancing and avoid crowds among others.

The General Secretary of Democratic Party- DP Gerald Siranda says the fight against COVID-19 is everyone’s fight. He added that IPOD is not just a platform to discuss politics but to initiate and support efforts and processes that are of benefit the country.

Siranda welcomed the distribution of relief food in Kampala which started today championed by the Office of the Prime Minister and called upon security teams in charge of the distribution of food to ensure that it goes to the befitting beneficiaries.

Muhammad Kateregga, the Secretary-General of Justice Forum-JEEMA committed their support towards the fight against the virus saying the corona is an invisible enemy that should be fought collectively. He says all leaders should mobilise their people to comply with issued guidelines.

The Secretary-General of IPOD Frank Rusa says it is important for all political parties to join the fight against COVID-19.

Today the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda flagged off trucks of food to be distributed in Bwaise. The pack includes 6kg of maize flour, 3kg of beans and salt. In addition, breastfeeding mothers and the sick will receive 2kg of powdered milk and 2kg of Sugar.

URN