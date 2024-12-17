Inzu Yamasaba stops Kadodi on main roads as Museveni visits

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Inzu Yamasaba cultural institution has announced a ban on traditional Kadodi processions along major routes in Mbale, Bududa, and Manafwa districts ahead of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s visit to the Bugisu region today.

The president is scheduled to visit Bududa to engage with stakeholders and promote the wealth creation program, before heading to Mbale to officially launch the Lukhonge Presidential Hub.

Speaking to the media on Monday at the Inzu Yamasaba headquarters in Malukhu, Mbale City, Wilson Watila, the chairperson of the Imbalu Committee, stated that they have decided to stop Kadodi processions along the Mbale-Tororo highway and the Mbale-Bubulo-Bududa road.

He explained that the decision was made in coordination with the police to ensure safety, warning that anyone found dancing Kadodi on these roads tomorrow will be arrested.

Asumin Nasike, the Mbale Resident City Commissioner, supported the directive, explaining that the president’s convoy, which consists of numerous vehicles traveling at high speeds, could pose a danger to dancers.

She urged the public to comply with the order, suggesting that they can still celebrate by dancing Kadodi on alternative routes to ensure their safety.