Inzu Ya Masaba to raise sh1billion for radio station

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Inzu Ya Masaba, the Bamasaba Cultural Institution is set to conduct a major fundraising drive aimed at raising over one billion shillings to procure radio equipment and establish a radio station.

This announcement was made by Charles Walimbwa, the Prime Minister of Inzu Ya Masaba, during a press conference in Mbale City on Monday. According to Walimbwa, the fundraising event will take place on December 27, 2024, at Mbale Resort Hotel.

He stated that the event will be attended by notable dignitaries, including the Speaker of Kenya, Moses Wetang’ula, Vice President Jessica Alupo, well-wishers, Bamasaba from both Kenya and Uganda and other invited guests.

Stephen Masiga, the spokesperson for Inzu Yab Masaba, explained that the radio station will serve as a platform to promote the culture, educate, and entertain the Bamasaba community on issues related to Bugisu and their cultural heritage.

Masiga encouraged the Bamasaba community to embrace this initiative, noting that the radio station will contribute to the development of the Masaba region.