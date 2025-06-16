Investment minister Evelyn Anite launches TCL appliances in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Global electronics powerhouse TCL officially unveiled its 2025 Flagship TV and Audio Line-Up in Uganda Saturday, a move celebrated by Minister of Investment Evelyn Anite as a definitive mark of Uganda’s emergence as East Africa’s premier investment destination.

The event at the Kampala Serena Hotel showcased TCL’s cutting-edge innovations, including the monumental 115-inch X955 QD-Mini LED TV, alongside the C7K & C6K QD-Mini LED TV, V6C, and T6C TV series, and the powerful Q Series soundbars. Officials said, the extensive lineup underscores TCL’s commitment to redefining home entertainment for Ugandan consumers through local assembly.

Minister Anite expressed strong enthusiasm for the development, declaring, “Uganda is becoming the number one investment destination for everyone to invest in. We are no longer a dumping place; we are on a steady progress now.” She lauded TCL’s strategic decision to choose Uganda as its hub for expansion into the broader 300-million-strong East African market, reaffirming the government’s steadfast support for such foreign ventures.

Anite particularly highlighted the pivotal role of industrial parks in facilitating this transformation, proudly citing the Mbale Industrial Park as a prime example of Uganda’s burgeoning manufacturing capabilities.

“Because of Mbale Industrial Park, we are now seeing manufacturing of products, like televisions, like the TCL products, the refrigerators, like the washing machine, the dryers,” Anite stated, describing this as a “very big transformation, or transition from poverty to wealth.” She noted that the Mbale park, alongside the Namanve Valley Industrial Park, currently hosts 54 factories, collectively employing 6,000 Ugandans.

“I want to congratulate you upon this wonderful initiative of having a global brand launched in Uganda and made in Uganda by Ugandans for Uganda,” Anite added, her voice reflecting national pride. She emphasized that Uganda is “poised for greater things,” provided the nation maintains peace, actively combats corruption, and promotes a positive national image. The minister also urged distributors to champion “Made in Uganda” products, actively countering any lingering misconceptions about local quality.

“I want to tell you, Made in Uganda products are quality, not so pricey, at the right price, and durable,” she asserted.

Alvin Wang, Regional Director for TCL East & Africa, elaborated on the company’s vision for the Ugandan market. He explained that TCL has been operating in Uganda for over a year, with positive results encouraging the official launch.

“We have achieved good results in the past year, we have decided to hold this product launch in Uganda,” Wang said. He added that the launch served two purposes: to thank the Ugandan government and consumers for their support, and to assure consumers that TCL would continue to deliver quality products and services.

Wang outlined TCL’s broader ambition to thrive across the African continent. “In the coming year, TCL appliances will become the favorite and most reliable brand for Ugandan spenders,” he projected. He cited TCL’s success in Kenya, where it has become a leading local home appliance brand, as evidence of its potential for becoming “the preferred appliance brand for consumers in Uganda and more African countries and regions.”

The launch of TCL’s 2025 line-up in Uganda signifies more than just new electronics entering the market; it stands as a powerful symbol of Uganda’s increasing attractiveness as an investment destination and a testament to the success of its industrialization policies aimed at fostering local manufacturing and creating wealth for its citizens.

It’s truly exciting to see the amazing products now coming out of Mbale Industrial Park, from TVs and washing machines to fridges, soundbars, and more. ~ Hon. @Anite__Evelyn in her speech at the #TCLLaunchUganda#GoBigWithTCL pic.twitter.com/TsO3lLjzA7 — Linda Evelyn Namulindwa (@LindaEvelyn_N) June 14, 2025