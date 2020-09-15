Investigate human head incident – Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the police to expedite investigations into an incident in which a man was arrested with a human head at Parliament.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man Joseph Nuwashaba, a resident of Kizinda, Bushenyi district was intercepted at Parliament with a severed human head that he wanted to deliver to Speaker Kadaga.

Nuwashaba had wrapped the head in a box and on reaching the entrance of Parliament, he told security personnel that he was delivering a gift to Kadaga.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, Kadaga said that after the investigations, police should advise parliament on the matter.

According to a statement issued on Monday evening by the CID public relations officer Charles Twiine, homicide experts are analyzing the head to see whether it matches the body of a three-year-old girl that was found abandoned near the water treatment plant in Kijabweni, Masaka city.

The girl has been identified as three-year-old Faith Kyamagero.

