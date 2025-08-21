Intracom Fertilizer to build $180million organic fertilizer factory in Uganda 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a significant step toward transforming Uganda’s agricultural sector, Intracom Fertilizers Uganda -SMC Ltd, led by Adrian Ntigacika, has signed an agreement to establish a state-of-the-art organic fertilizer factory in Kampiringisa, Uganda. The initiative, backed by a directive from the President of Uganda, aligns with the nation’s vision to enhance agricultural productivity through sustainable practices.

The signing ceremony, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MOFPED), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), and Ministry of Water and Environment (MOWE) was witnessed by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and marks a pivotal milestone in Uganda’s agricultural development.

The new factory, to be constructed on 133 acres of land provided by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MOGLSD) in Kampiringisa, will produce organic fertilizer using cow dung and additional minerals. With an investment of US$180 million, Intracom Fertilizer Uganda aims to complete the project within 18 months. The facility will have a production capacity of 250,000 metric tons annually, with an offtake agreement guaranteeing purchase, provided the fertilizer is manufactured in Uganda.

The Permanent Secretary of MAAIF Maj. Gen. David Kasura-Kyomukama emphasized the critical needs of Uganda’s agricultural sector, including improved soil fertility, irrigation for de-risking agriculture, mechanization, appropriate genetics for seeds and livestock, and mindset shift through awareness creation. The establishment of this factory directly addresses the non-negotiable need for quality fertilizer inputs to boost agricultural productivity.

The President’s directive underscored the strategic importance of the project, noting Intracom’s successful operations of similar factories in Burundi (350,000 MT capacity) and Tanzania (1 million MT capacity). MAAIF has been tasked with preparing a cabinet paper to formalize the initiative and organizing farmers in the cattle corridor to supply cow dung, while MEMD will provide necessary amenities to support the factory’s operations.

Adrian Ntigacika expressed his gratitude, stating, “I sincerely thank the Government of Uganda, particularly Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Matiya Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Maj. Gen. David Kasura-Kyomukama Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, and Rtd. Col. Fred Mwesigye, the Ambassador of Uganda to Tanzania, for their unwavering support. Today’s milestone is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing agriculture in Uganda.”

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his visionary leadership that birthed this remarkable milestone through collaborative efforts with the Burundi Government and the government ministries and departments that have worked together and continue working together to ensure the successful roll out of the organic fertilizers

“This partnership reflects a mutual interest in fostering sustainable agricultural growth, ensuring food security, and creating economic opportunities for Ugandan farmers. The Intracom Fertilizer factory is poised to become a cornerstone of Uganda’s agricultural transformation, delivering high-quality organic fertilizer to enhance soil fertility and support farmers nationwide,” Nabbanja said.