Internal Security Organization boss Oluka dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka, has this evening collapsed, and died.

The cause of death is not yet known, but Chris Obore, head of communications at Parliament, said on X “Oh no! Brig Oluka why that sudden ? You work in office up to 5 pm. Go home to join usual evening prayers. Collapse during prayers and die like that! Noo! I know we are all moving dead bodies but its painful. May the angels receive you. You have made your contribution.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW