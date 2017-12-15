THE INDEPENDENT: Why BOU bosses’ fight isn’t helpful

COVER

Saving Bank of Uganda: Why Kasekende, Bagyenda, Mutebile fight isn’t helpful

Why our nations remain poor: African elites are victims of their own delusions about distorted history of developed countries.

Justice Kasule’s decent proposal on elections: Why not have regional Supreme Court to decide petitions?

Uganda’s fuel reserve question: Private players increase storage capacity to match the growing demand

Report corruption, PM Ngirente urges: Rwanda is renowned world-over for its tough and successful anti-corruption management. But to mark this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day on December 08, the government renewed its call to itizens to break the silence on the still lingering pockets of graft in the country.

Behind Rwanda’s new Cricket Stadium design: How architects adopted ancient African forms and cutting-edge building techniques to create an extraordinary structure from sustainably sourced materials

‘Uganda’s real estate market still offers plenty of opportunities’

New tool to track HIV infection rates: It’s cheap and accurate

Smartphone addiction: Study shows danger of imbalance it creates in your brain

`Art should find solutions to community problems’: An interview with Bruno Ruganzu, Uganda’s foremost eco-artist, by The Independent’s Dominic Muwanguzi

Hybrid car maintenance: Is it any different from `normal’ cars; aren’t costs higher?

`Dr. Bbosa’ Sam Bagenda 30 years of fun, greed, and lechery on stage: Dr Bbosa’ is a very familiar name among fans of local drama series in Uganda. He was a character played by Sam Bagenda in the then popular long-running local drama series `That’s Life Mwattu’ that started in early 1990s. He was mix of fun, greed, and lechery whose escapades made him a darling of viewers.