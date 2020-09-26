Saturday , September 26 2020
THE INDEPENDENT: Will Bobi be allowed to take on Museveni?

The Independent September 26, 2020 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Are we ready for more COVID dead?: Here’s why gov’t thinks

THE LAST WORD
Sudan, two years after Bashir: Why those who want change in Uganda need to think much more creatively about what it means.

ANALYSIS
Total Moses Kibalama: The political party merchant.

BUSINESS
Airlines ready to fly out of Entebbe Airport: Airlines in all regions are expected to record negative operating income in 2020.

ANALYSIS
2021-26 manifestos: The need for aggressiveness in Science, Engineering and Technology development.

ANALYSIS
Journalism blunders: But it still feeds democracy.

COMMENT
Africa needs market creating innovation: African executives must understand the missing piece to enabling broader-based prosperity.
