THE INDEPENDENT: Will Bobi be allowed to take on Museveni?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Are we ready for more COVID dead?: Here’s why gov’t thinks
THE LAST WORD
Sudan, two years after Bashir: Why those who want change in Uganda need to think much more creatively about what it means.
ANALYSIS
Total Moses Kibalama: The political party merchant.
BUSINESS
Airlines ready to fly out of Entebbe Airport: Airlines in all regions are expected to record negative operating income in 2020.
ANALYSIS
2021-26 manifestos: The need for aggressiveness in Science, Engineering and Technology development.
ANALYSIS
Journalism blunders: But it still feeds democracy.
COMMENT
Africa needs market creating innovation: African executives must understand the missing piece to enabling broader-based prosperity.
.
*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)