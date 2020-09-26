THE INDEPENDENT: Will Bobi be allowed to take on Museveni?

COVER STORY

Are we ready for more COVID dead?: Here’s why gov’t thinks

THE LAST WORD

Sudan, two years after Bashir: Why those who want change in Uganda need to think much more creatively about what it means.

ANALYSIS

Total Moses Kibalama: The political party merchant.

BUSINESS

Airlines ready to fly out of Entebbe Airport: Airlines in all regions are expected to record negative operating income in 2020.

ANALYSIS

2021-26 manifestos: The need for aggressiveness in Science, Engineering and Technology development.



ANALYSIS

Journalism blunders: But it still feeds democracy.

COMMENT

Africa needs market creating innovation: African executives must understand the missing piece to enabling broader-based prosperity.

