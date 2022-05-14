IN THE INDEPENDENT: What next as Vinci coffee deal cools?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
What next as Vinci coffee deal cools?: Museveni defends, Buganda reacts
THE LAST WORD
On America’s sense of self: How self-righteousness is far more dangerous than self-interest and leads to human disaster
ANALYSIS
Gun prices soar ahead of Somalia’s presidential elections: ‘In Somalia, your only protection is the number of weapons you have’
ANALYSIS
Dangerous antibiotic use in Uganda: Action is needed to stop most powerful treatments in modern medicine from becoming ineffective
COMMENTS
We are again facing global challenges: Can international community still do big things with a sense of urgency, shared purpose, common endeavor?
BUSINESS
CSOs urge government to audit Bujagali Dam tax incentive