IN THE INDEPENDENT: The power of social media

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Power of social media: Expert reveals how it shaped 2021 election
THE LAST WORD
No one size fits all: How Dubai, a city state ruled by an absolute monarch, challenges Western notions of rationalism and individual autonomy
FEATURE
Amputee Self-Help Network-Uganda: Finding a reason to live after losing a leg in car crash
ANALYSIS
To merge or not to merge UNRA: An analysis of the rationalising of gov’t agencies does not reveal the intended cost cutting
COMMENTS
Reclaiming Central Banks: They need to reorient their planning tools to the needs of democracy and the domestic economy
BUSINESS
MTN Uganda set to reveal new growth plans, opportunities: The telecom firm plans to raise US$1.2bn in IPO
