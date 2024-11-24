IN THE INDEPENDENT: Besigye’s abduction in Nairobi

COVER STORY

Besigye’s abduction in Nairobi: What’s the Ugandan government calculating?

THE LAST WORD

When Saleh blew my head 2: How and why the NRM government sold Uganda’s economy to multinational capital

ANALYSIS

EU funds keep African security missions afloat: Rwanda gets €20m for Mozambique mission, Somalia €40m for army

HEALTH

Blinding disease affecting premature babies: Lack of information and screening affects Retinopathy of Prematurity treatment

BUSINESS

Insurers battle to rise above climate change: Experts say incorporating ESG principles in their operations no longer an

option

COMMENT

Military rule is on the rise in Africa: Nothing good came from it in the past but today they still promise to make Africa into a `soldier’s paradise

