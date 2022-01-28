IN THE INDEPENDENT: Muhoozi’s emerging power

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Gen. Muhoozi’s emerging power: Is the presidency project taking shape?
THE LAST WORD
Mutebile, the passing of a giant: He has since 1992 been the most influential figure in Uganda’s economic policy orientation
BUSINESS
Sanlam takes over Metropolitan Life insurance portfolio: This increases the insurer’s market share to 12.8% with gross written premiums of Shs41.7bn
ANALYSIS
Should foetus health matter more than maternal health?: International campaign launched over locking pregnant women out of clinical trials
ANALYSIS
Muhoozi’s Rwanda mission: What next after Rwanda re-opens border?
COMMENTS
Bobi supporters and laws of human stupidity: Why a lot of Nupians would discuss Bobi even when the original topic is about religion or diabetes
YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)