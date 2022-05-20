Friday , May 20 2022
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bad news – America is back in Somalia

The Independent May 20, 2022 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

COVER STORY
Bad news: America is back in Somalia

THE LAST WORD
Museveni’s Umeme mistake: Why the refusal to renew their concession is not a big loss to Ugandan workers and investors and a boom to foreigners

ANALYSIS
Reducing road carnage: Consider yourself as only sensible person on the road, says Gen. Katumba

ANALYSIS
‘E-commerce platforms driving donkeys into extinction’: Research shows donkey skins are being sourced and shipped from more countries than earlier thought

COMMENTS
Do algorithms help to reduce crime?: Why predicting individual crimes by using criminals’ habits against them appears to be a good investment

BUSINESS
Collective investment scheme assets cross Shs1tn: This is good news but finance minister Matia Kasaija wants more Ugandans to save

