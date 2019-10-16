IGP orders Elgon police to probe killing of defilement suspect

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police –IGP Martin Ochola, has ordered Elgon Regional Criminal Investigations Commander- RCID to expedite investigations into circumstances under which a police officer, Musa Kirunda, shot dead a defilement suspect, Mathew Wodeya.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said Elgon police leadership must establish how the arrest of a suspect of Aggravated defilement, ended with a deadly shooting.

Kirunda shot dead Wodeya on Saturday at Nabukalu village, Bumugwedi Parish, Busiita Sub-county, Sironko district.

Wodeuya is alleged to have escaped from Kaabong District where he had allegedly defiled a young girl and he chose to return to his home district Sironko where had committed a similar offence two year back.

Wodeya had earlier defiled another 14-year-old girl in Sironko and police had been searching for him. The Kaabong victim was a primary five pupil of Bukikoso Primary School in Kaabong, and was staying with her elder sister.

On the fateful day, Wodeya allegedly brought a panga and threatened to attack whoever attempted to arrest him. Police, residents and his mother pleaded him to calm down but he remained adamant.

Kirunda and his colleagues fired warning shots in the air but he allegedly decided to confront them. Enanga said police officer Kirunda released two shots which hit the suspect and incapacitated him.

Wodeya was rushed to Budadiri Health Centre IV for treatment but he was referred to Mbale regional hospital. He succumbed to the injuries on the way to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Police detectives, scene of crime officers –SOCOs picked among other exhibits a panga and bullet casings.

Kirunda was arrested and detained at Elgon police headquarters. Enanga said he has since been released on bond as investigation into the whole incident proceed.

