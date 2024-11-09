IGG Muhairwe: Infighting is crippling service delivery

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG), Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, has condemned the rampant infighting among civil servants and politicians that has crippled service delivery in local governments. In Luwero Town Council, LC 3 Chairperson John Buwembo is entangled in conflicts with Speaker Rebecca Namale and several councilors over alleged abuse of office.

Additionally, Buwembo has clashed with Mustapha Lubega, the town enforcement officer, over the closure of an illegally constructed building by private developer Ronald Luyinda. Previously, Buwembo had sharp disagreements with town clerk Irene Nakamatte, which led to her transfer to Bombo Town Council by district authorities.

In another case of internal strife, councilors in Wobulenzi Town Council passed a resolution demanding the transfer of town engineer Francis Kasasa, accusing him of disrespect and defiance. Similarly, in Butuntumula Sub County, numerous council meetings have failed due to sharp disagreements between councilors and the sub-county chief.

At the district level, Luwero District Chairperson Erastus Kibirango is embroiled in conflicts with a group of councilors led by Derick Lukanga. Various civil servants across town councils and the district headquarters are also involved in disputes, which have led to stalled projects and unapproved budgets.

Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe expressed concern over the widespread infighting, calling it unnecessary and harmful to public service delivery. She emphasized that leaders should be open to constructive criticism, regardless of political affiliation, and should prioritize rational dialogue to resolve differences.

The DIGG warned against politicizing public service issues and urged leaders to avoid using claims of political witch-hunts as a defense when held accountable. She reminded them that their roles are temporary and that engaging in conflicts only distracts from their responsibilities to the community.

Muhairwe further stressed that constant infighting wastes time and resources, preventing effective service delivery. “There can only be one mayor, one chairman, and one Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at a time, and this must be accepted. If you fight them, they spend so much time defending themselves, and in the end, the local people suffer,” she added.

Muhairwe made these remarks while visiting Luwero Town Council to educate leaders on the responsibilities of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) and to investigate corruption complaints involving both political and technical staff. She committed to organizing a reconciliation meeting with district and town council leaders to resolve disputes and improve collaboration.

John Buwembo, LC 3 Chairperson of Luwero Town Council, defended his actions, stating that his commitment to fighting corruption in service delivery has made him a target. “I have no personal grievances with the technical staff or councilors, but I am opposed to corruption among them. I am pleased that the IGG has agreed to meet with us, and I will expose the rampant corruption affecting service delivery,” Buwembo asserted.

