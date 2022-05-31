IGAD hails Sudan’s decision to lift nationwide state of emergency

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The East African bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), on Monday hailed the Sudanese government’s decision to lift a nationwide state of emergency.

In a press statement, Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, said he welcomed the decision of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan to lift the state of emergency and release prisoners.

“The Executive Secretary hails it as a positive step towards creating a conducive environment to all-inclusive intra-Sudanese talks,” the statement said.

“I encourage all stakeholders, including the main political parties, the military, civil society organizations and the youth to address the nation’s challenges through dialogue and discussion,” the statement from the IGAD chief further said.

Gebeyehu also urged all Sudanese stakeholders to actively take part in an initiative that aims to facilitate a Sudanese-led and owned process towards the restoration of constitutional order and democracy.

On Sunday, Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan issued a decree lifting the state of emergency in all parts of the country.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, who is also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the sovereign council and the government.

Since then, the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

