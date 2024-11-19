“If your ID has ‘expired’, apply for a passport or certificate of identity at sh40,000”

DCIC advises Ugandans blocked by Rwanda, Kenya over ‘expired’ National IDs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Baker Ssenyonga was heading to Mombasa last week but was blocked for nearly two hours at the Busia border point because his National ID had expired barely two months ago. Despite his explanation that the Ugandan government had extended the validity of the National IDs by one year, the Kenyan authorities did not listen.

“I even had a copy of the gazette in which the minister for Internal Affairs extended the validity of our National IDs, but I was not listened to. I was put aside as other travelers proceeded. I was given two alternatives: to pay for a travel pass or to travel back to my home area. I opted for the travel pass because I was going for something very important,” Ssenyonga narrated.

Ssenyonga is among the dozens of Ugandans who have found it difficult to cross into Kenya and Rwanda because of expired National IDs. Simon Peter Mundeyi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC), said several complaints have been raised by Ugandans blocked by Kenyan and Rwandan authorities over expired National IDs.

To solve the travel impasse, DCIC has advised Ugandans blocked by Rwanda and Kenya over expired National Identity Cards to use passports or apply for a Certificate of Identity at a fee of 40,000 shillings. According to Mundeyi, this certificate is acceptable in all EAC and COMESA countries.

“The face value of these National IDs has expired, and they are being rejected by authorities across the border. We advise travelers to use passports. Those who do not have passports can apply for a Certificate of Identity at 40,000 shillings. It is acceptable in all EAC and COMESA countries,” Mundeyi said.

Many Ugandans acquired National IDs in 2014 during the tenure of the late Gen. Aronda Nyakayirima as Minister for Internal Affairs. Most of these IDs expired in September and October, but the current minister, Maj. Gen. (rtd) Kihinda Otafiire and Gen. David Muhoozi, say the renewal of National IDs will commence once all the necessary equipment for installing unique features, like facial recognition, has been put in place.

The mass National ID renewal exercise is expected to begin in January next year. “We urge Ugandans to participate in the upcoming mass renewal of National IDs. Most of the National IDs have expired. You are all aware that MIA released the document extending these National IDs. When the mass renewal begins, go to NIRA and ensure that your National ID is renewed,” Mundeyi said.

***

URN