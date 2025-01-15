ICJ President Nawaf Salam resigns to become Lebanon’s PM

THE HAGUE | Xinhua | The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Tuesday that its president, judge Nawaf Salam, has resigned following his appointment as Lebanon’s prime minister.

Salam, who assumed the ICJ presidency in 2024, officially stepped down as a member of the court effective immediately, the ICJ stated in a press release. His term as both judge and president was originally set to conclude on Feb. 5, 2027.

“In accordance with Article 14 of the Statute of the Court, it will be for the (UN) Security Council to fix the date for the election of his successor by the General Assembly and the Security Council,” it said. The newly elected judge will serve the remainder of Salam’s term.

Before joining the ICJ, Salam served as Lebanon’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from July 2007 to December 2017.

Now named Lebanon’s prime minister, Salam has been tasked with forming a new government for the country. ■