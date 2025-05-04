Hundreds turn up for the 2025 KCB Kyambogo Challenge Ultra Run

Kyambogo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of runners turned up in high spirits for the KCB Kyambogo Challenge Ultra Run, held at the Kyambogo University Grounds. The event, which featured 50 km, 25 km, and 10 km races, attracted both elite and hobbyist athletes, delivering a vibrant celebration of endurance and the spirit of community.

The run, headlined by KCB Bank Uganda for the second year, was flagged off by Prince David Wasajja of Buganda Kingdom, who appreciated the organisers of the ultra-run for the well- coordinated routes and involvement of partners that are willing to participate in such activities that push for good health and well-being. “I would like to congratulate the organisers for a well-organized run that had a great attendance. And I also thank all the participants who ran here today for not only for good health purposes but also for a great cause.”

Since its inception in 2010, the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run has stood out as Uganda’s pioneering ultra-endurance marathon. Held annually, it acts as a vital fitness assessment for athletes from various running clubs in Kampala and surrounding areas, many of whom are preparing to compete in prominent continental races such as the Comrades Marathon in South Africa, the Kilimanjaro Marathon in Tanzania, the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Mountain Marathon, Uganda’s Virunga Marathon, among others.

While speaking after the event, KCB Bank Uganda Ag. Head of Marketing and Communications Sheila Awori expressed pride in the turnout and the spirit of the day, “The energy and determination we witnessed today were truly inspiring. The KCB Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run reflects our commitment to supporting active lifestyles and community wellbeing. We congratulate every runner who participated; you’ve shown remarkable strength and unity,” Awori said.

She continued, “We have long supported sports across Uganda from rugby and volleyball to golf and motorsports because we believe that sport is a powerful vehicle for community transformation, discipline, and national pride. This run continues that legacy and reinforces our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of Ugandans through sports.

Marvin Onyia, one of the coordinators of the Kyambogo Ultra Run, echoed this sentiment, “Today’s event was a demonstration of what we can achieve when we come together through sport.

From the 50 km runners to the 10 km ultra-marathoners, everyone gave their all. We’re

grateful to KCB Bank and our partners for making this a success.”

Brand Manager Premium Beers & RTDs, Denise Paula Nazzinda, expounded on the significance of partnering with the marathon for them as a brand. “At Tusker Lite, we believe in living lite, staying active, adventurous, and always up for the next challenge. Our brand seeks to associate itself with experiences that matter, from fitness to music and adventure.

Runs like these allow us to connect with our consumers in fun, authentic, and memorable ways,” Nazzinda said.

Runners also praised the well-marked routes and appreciated the organisers for putting up a unique marathon that promotes inclusion and community development. Musana Ezekiel, who completed the 25 km race, shared his experience, “This was one of the most well- organized races I’ve run in Uganda. The support along the way made all the difference. I’m proud to have been part of something so powerful.”

The event concluded with medal awards for all participants, recognizing community participation and team spirit. In alignment with KCB Bank’s sustainability agenda, participants received a fruit tree seedling, symbolizing a commitment to environmental conservation and a healthier future.