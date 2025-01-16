Human Rights defenders write letter to President Museveni over detained lawyer Kiiza

Observatory challenges arbitrary detention, judicial harassment and torture of human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | The Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, a partnership of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), has written to President Yoweri Museveni.

“The Observatory has been informed about the arbitrary detention, judicial harassment and acts of torture and ill-treatment against Mr Eron Kiiza, a lawyer involved in numerous public interest cases, and an advocate of human rights, environmental protection and the rule of law in Uganda,” they stated.

In a statement, The Observatory said that on 7 January 2025, Eron Kiiza was violently arrested by a soldier while entering the courtroom of the General Court Martial in Makindye, where he was representing, in his capacity as lawyer, political opponent Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide Obeid Lutale during their trial. Kiiza was then taken to an unknown location for several hours, during which he was beaten.

“Kiiza reappeared a few hours later before the General Court Martial and was convicted for “contempt of court” and immediately sentenced to nine months in prison, without being given an opportunity to defend himself, nor to have a legal representation, which violates due process and fair trial standards.”

The statement says that “Furthermore, under Sections 171(2) and 214(9) of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Act Cap. 330, a court martial may only order a maximum prison term of 30 days against a lawyer for contempt of court committed within its jurisdiction. The nine-month sentence handed down by the military court to Mr Kiiza thus constitutes a violation of international, constitutional and Ugandan domestic law.”

After the verdict, Kiiza was immediately transferred to Kitalya Government prison, Busiro County, Wakiso District, where he is still detained.

According to his colleagues who were able to visit him in prison on 8 January 2025, Eron Kiiza showed several signs of torture, and most of his body parts, particularly joints, knees, nails, knuckles and head, were swollen.

“The Observatory strongly condemns the arbitrary detention, judicial harassment and acts of torture and ill-treatment against Eron Kiiza, which appear to be aimed only at restricting his freedom of expression and hindering his legitimate activities as a human rights lawyer. Persistent reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions by security forces targeting lawyers and human rights defenders were outlined in the United Nations Human Rights Committee 2023 concluding observations on the second periodic report of Uganda, demonstrating a worrying trend.”

The Observatory urged the Ugandan authorities to immediately release Eron Kiiza, to quash the conviction against him and to put an end to any act of harassment, including at the judicial level, and any act of intimidation against him, as well as against all human rights lawyers and human rights defenders in the country.

The Observatory also calls on the authorities in Uganda to guarantee that all lawyers in the country are able to carry out their legitimate professional activities without fear of reprisals, and free of all undue restrictions, in compliance with the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, adopted in Havana in 1990.