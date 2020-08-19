Human rights defender Rwakafuuzi back on his feet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The story of human rights defenders in Uganda cannot be complete without the mention of Counsel Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi. The soft spoken lawyer has been at the forefront of defending those whose rights have been abused.

However, Rwakafuuzi has been indisposed for over a year since he suffered a stroke last year. Rwakafuuzi could hardly stand on his feet and spent quite some time under intensive care. His condition took a toll on his clients.

On Monday, Rwakafuuzi made his first public appearance in the International Crimes Division of the High Court where he came to represent eight people battling charges of the brutal assassination of former police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard, Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa on March 17, 2017 in Kulambiro in Nakawa division, Kampala.

Rwakafuuzi, who looked visible weak turned up in court dressed in a plain white shirt, black pair of trousers and gown. His appearance triggered smiles from his clients and other court members.

“My lord I’m not yet so fit; I pray to submit while seated. Am not yet fully recovered having survived a stroke,” Rwakafuuzi said while addressing the presiding Judge Duncan Gaswagga. He asked the state where the sketch of the suspected mastermind of the attack on Kaweesi that was issued by police had disappeared to.

He also inquired about the whereabouts of unspecified sum of money that was reportedly recovered by the police from his clients during their arrest. However, court couldn’t proceed with the per-trial conference because of the failure by the prosecution to disclose all the physical exhibit to the defense team.

Shortly after the adjournment of the court session, some people dashed to great Rwakafuuzi with some taking selfies. Augustine Ojobile, a political activist who was once represented by Rwakafuuzi after he was picked for protesting the house arrest of Dr. Kiiza Besigye in 2016, said he is both happy and sad.

He described Rwakafuuzi as humble and a good hearted man. He however said that he is sad because security officers may take advantage of his current state to engage in illegal arrests especially as the country looks forward to the forthcoming elections.

Ojobile said Rwakafuuzi has always been available to offer pro-bono services and news of his illness disturbed him a lot. To him, Rwakafuuzi needs to rest and offer legal consultancy other than stretching himself to appear in court because the country still needs him.

Human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza says the return of Rwakafuuzi to court is good news for the victims of human rights violations.

Kiiza says Rwakafuuzi inspires him to protect human rights, saying he generally congratulates him for putting up a tenacious and bold fight against the stroke.

Norman Tumuhimbise, the Director of Alternative Movement is one of those who have tested Rwakafuuzi’s generosity.

Tumuhimbise, who was once held for being a public nuisance after dumping piglets at Parliament to protest the Shillings 100 million handed to each legislator to buy a vehicle says Rwakafuuzi was the first person to visit them in detention after the former IGP Kale Kayihura blocked anyone from seeing them.

However, Tumuhimbise says to date, he has never seen any invoice from Rwakafuuzi demanding payment for the services he rendered them. Rwakafuuzi has built his legacy on defending everyone rights without being bound by money.

