Human activities threatening Enyau River in West Nile

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Enyau River in Arua District is under threat as more and more people are under threat as more and more people encroach on its banks. The river which originates from the Uganda-DRC border in Arua district is a lifeline for the people of Arua district, Arua City, Maracha, Terego and Madi-Okollo district.

The river, which supplies water to NWSC in Arua City, is continuously under pollution due to encroachment by residents who engage in activities such as farming, sand mining, construction and car washing which threatens the river’s existence. The reasons for this invasion are a complex challenge, ranging from economic hardship to historical ties yet the impacts are undeniably dire with environmental and social consequences.

The encroachment problem is deeply rooted in socio-economic challenges many residents cite affordability as a key factor. According to some of the residents, it’s cheaper to acquire wetlands than drier land while some say the lack of alternatives pushes them to use the riverbanks for farming despite significant environmental degradation

In 2022, heavy rains caused River Enyau to burst its banks, leading to floods that destroyed properties in Arua City and District.

Arua Central Division Mayor, Muzaid Khemis says there is an urgent need for community sensitization to educate them about the impacts of wetland encroachment.

In 2018, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) distributed over 1,000 seedlings to communities within the river’s buffer zones as part of a reforestation initiative, however, the progress has been slow. Similarly, the Ministry of Water and Environment initiated a restoration program in 2022, but no success has been achieved.

Hannington Adroonzi Arua District Environment Officer said there are ongoing efforts including evicting people settled around River Enyau buffer areas to reclaim and restore the degraded areas.

In 2023, all wetlands were officially gazetted under The National Environment (Declaration of Wetlands) Notice 2023,” launched on World Wetlands Day 2024.

Under Section 55 of the National Environment Act 2019, encroachment on wetlands is illegal, carrying severe penalties. However, enforcement remains a challenge. According to reports, Wetlands in Uganda have declined from 15.6% in 1994 to 8.9% in 2021 and urgent action is needed to reverse the degradation and ensure a sustainable future.

