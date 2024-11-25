Huawei, Ministry of ICT host National ICT Job Fair 2024

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Huawei Technologies Uganda Limited, in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, successfully held the National ICT Job Fair 2024 at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa, calling for enhanced job creation in Uganda’s ICT sector.

The two-day event, held from November 21-22 under the theme “Shaping Uganda’s Digital Future: Bridging Skills, Innovation, and Opportunity,” attracted thousands of participants, including fresh graduates, ICT professionals, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The Job Fair served as a platform for networking, learning, and exploring emerging technology trends, marking a pivotal moment in advancing innovation, skill development, and job creation.

Officiating the event, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja reiterated the government’s dedication to ICT as a driver of socio-economic transformation.

“Through strategic investments in infrastructure, skills development, and innovation, we are creating an enabling environment for ICT to thrive,” Nabbanja said. She further highlighted ICT as a rapidly growing global sector capable of unlocking economic growth, empowering youth, and positioning Uganda within the global digital economy.

Reflecting this commitment, the government increased its allocation to the ICT sector from Shs218 billion in FY2023/2024 to Shs230.9 billion for FY2024/2025, focusing on digital transformation, broadband access, e-service delivery, and fostering ICT innovations.

Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, emphasized the importance of investing in youth to ensure they become assets to the nation.

“We must invest in young people and make them an asset for the country, not a burden,” he said.

Permanent Secretary Aminah Zawedde revealed the ministry’s ambitious target of creating 30,000 direct ICT-related jobs in the coming years.

“We are emphasizing innovation and solutions that address national challenges,” she noted.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong, stressed the transformative potential of ICT in development and praised Huawei’s role in fostering partnerships under China-Africa initiatives.

“ICT is a key driver of development,” Zhang said.

Huawei Uganda’s Deputy Managing Director, Ssali Gao, reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to bridging the gap between education and industry.

“At Huawei, we believe technology is a bridge to opportunity,” Gao said.

Participants benefited from hands-on workshops on skills like coding, digital marketing, and AI applications, alongside networking opportunities with leading ICT institutions offering jobs, internships, and training. The event underscored the ICT sector’s critical role in creating opportunities for Uganda’s talented youth.