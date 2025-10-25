How AI and cross-sector integration reshaping investment in sport

XIAMEN, China | Xinhua | Industry leaders at last month’s Future Investment Forum in Xiamen identified artificial intelligence (AI) and cross-sector integration as the key forces transforming the sports investment landscape, pointing to a wave of opportunities driven by technological innovation and supportive government policies.

How AI reshaping the game

AI applications are revolutionizing the sports industry. Leon Xie, Alibaba Group’s Olympic marketing chief, noted how AI delivered value at the 2024 Paris Olympics, depicting a blueprint for future major events.

Xie described the way AI video technology was used in broadcasts for beach volleyball, gymnastics, and diving at Paris 2024.

A cloud-powered “bullet time” multi-camera replay system synchronized feeds from multiple angles to generate cinematic slow-motion replays, giving viewers unprecedented perspectives while providing officials with precise visual evidence.

The technology also helped preserve Olympic heritage. Alibaba’s AI image restoration system colorized and enhanced footage from the 1924 Paris Olympics, bringing historical moments back to life.

According to Zheng Zhiqiang, a sports industry expert from Jimei University, AI’s impact spans three key areas: personal fitness through smart gear and virtual coaching, venue management via smart facilities and drones, and game analysis using advanced sensors and data collection.

New value through cross-sector integration

Wang Shi, chairman of DeepRock Group and a veteran mountaineer, is promoting his vision of blending sports with natural landscapes. His upcoming Shenzhen festival will combine paragliding, marathons, sailing and rowing activities.

“Breaking down institutional barriers is crucial,” Wang emphasized. “The real potential lies in combining sports with healthcare, wellness and cultural tourism.”

Industry experts see sports evolving into health “prescription” beyond competition, with integration into the wellness sector creating new market value, while sports-tourism is also opening fresh consumption scenarios.

“All cross-sector integration opportunities are highly attractive to investors,” said Xu Qing, executive partner of Oriza, “This is where major companies will emerge, creating compelling investment opportunities.”

Wang Bing, director of Beijing Yonghuai Sports Development Research Institute, used mountaineering as an example: “Climbing mountain is both tourism and an outdoor sport; they’re inseparable.”

Zheng identified four promising investment areas: fitness and wellness programs, sports-driven tourism, youth-oriented and fashionable sports like frisbee and skateboarding, and fitness services for China’s growing elderly population.

Growth potential meets complex realities

Despite promising prospects, investors face unique challenges in China’s sports industry as many emerging sectors remain underdeveloped.

“New sports ventures often lack operational experience and proven business models,” Zheng noted. “The entire ecosystem, from event standards to competition systems, needs maturation.”

“Organizing events require coordination across multiple government departments,” Wang Bing explained, citing culture, tourism, health and public security.

Wang Shi noted that, despite aiming to establish 1,000 rowing clubs across China within a decade, bureaucratic challenges have limited him to just about 300.

Paul Foster, CEO of the Global Esports Federation, said it’s important to tap into global business opportunities as technology and consumer habits change fast.

“Sports, as fundamental human activity, are resilient to economic cycles,” said Li Xiaolin, professor at Central University of Finance and Economics. “Value grows as communities engage, creating opportunities for ecosystem-wide growth.”

Wang Bing advised against “one size fits all” approaches, recommending that investors study more cases and projects, and make targeted, phased investments.

As Alibaba’s Xie concluded, the key is focusing on technologies and business models that deliver tangible cost savings and efficiency improvements. ■