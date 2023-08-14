Housing Finance Bank partners with Airtel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank joined PostBank and Pride Microfinance Limited to unveil a partnership with Airtel Money Uganda that will facilitate seamless disbursement of Parish Development Model funds by the Government of Uganda through the Wendi mobile wallet platform.

Wendi, powered by PostBank, is an electronic payments platform meticulously tailored to bridge the gap between unbanked Ugandan communities and essential financial services.

It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including group savings and funds management, digital money transactions, transfers, deposits, and withdrawals.

This partnership guarantees convenient access to funds for intended beneficiaries across Uganda through Airtel Money’s extensive agency network at minimal costs. With 53% of the population embracing mobile money services while only 10% have access to traditional banking, this collaboration comes in handy.