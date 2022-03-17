Housemaid sentenced to 20 years over boss’ murder

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A housemaid who orchestrated the murder of her boss and chopped the body into pieces for concealment has been sentenced to 20 years by Lira High Court.

Dolly Acen appeared before Justice Duncan Gaswaga, the Lira Resident Judge who convicted and sentenced her on her own plea of guilty.

Court heard that on 21st July 2021, Acen together with Gwasebo Ebong, Galimaka Simon Peter, Andrew Opio Ogule in Acungapenyi cell, Kachung Western ward in Dokolo district attacked Mildred Amek at her home and cut her body into tiny pieces. Acen was a house help at Amek’s home.

Acen and her friends went ahead to bury the deceased and poured ash on the grave, a role Acen was spearheading.

When she appeared in court on Wednesday, Acen asked the court to be lenient in sentencing her because she has to go back to take care of her 3 children and sisters because her husband drowned in Lake Kwania before her arrest.

Peter Opio Amalo, the state prosecutor asked the court to punish the convict for selling her boss to assailants who murdered her in her own house, adding that the deceased’s family business of over 100m has since collapsed after her death.

“Given the circumstance under which the offense was committed, the convict was a house help at the home of the deceased but she sold out her boss to the assailants yet she concealed and refused to reveal how the deceased was killed.”

However, Herbert Walusimbi, the defense lawyer told the court that the convict is remorseful, especially after spending time on remand. He proposed a 10-year sentence for the convict saying she is still young and developmental.

But Justice Gaswaga sentenced the convict to 20 years saying although the convict is remorseful, the offense is serious and it attracts a serious sentence.

“The convict is still young and has many more chances of being useful to this nation but none the less the offense committed is serious because it involves the taking of someone’s life and in this circumstance, I find the sentence of 20 years is sufficient and therefore I sentence you to 20 years in prison.”

*****

URN