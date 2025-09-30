Hotels face rising cyber risks as hackers deploy AI tools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A cybercrime group known as RevengeHotels has begun using artificial intelligence to steal guests’ payment data in a new wave of attacks on hotels worldwide, according to cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

The group, active since 2015, has traditionally targeted hotels in Brazil but has expanded operations in recent months. Between June and August, Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team identified attacks in multiple regions, including markets in Africa. The shift underscores how AI is making long-running threats more sophisticated and difficult to detect.

RevengeHotels typically strikes by sending phishing emails to hotel staff, disguised as reservation requests or job applications. Once opened, the emails install malware known as VenomRAT, allowing attackers to harvest payment information and other sensitive data from hotel systems.

“Cybercriminals are increasingly using AI to create new tools and make their attacks more effective,” said Lisandro Ubiedo, a Kaspersky researcher. “Even familiar schemes, like phishing emails, are becoming harder to spot. For hotel guests, this means higher risks of card and personal data theft, even when dealing with established brands.”

The warning comes as South Africa and Kenya attract large numbers of tourists and Nigeria remains a hub for corporate travel. Kaspersky said the appeal of these markets increases the likelihood of hotels in the region being targeted.

The company recommends hotels adopt enterprise-grade cybersecurity defenses such as extended detection and response systems (EDR and XDR) to monitor threats in real time. It also urged businesses to fine-tune spam filters and train staff to avoid opening unexpected email attachments, even from legitimate-looking sources.

While global travel is rebounding, the use of AI in cybercrime highlights the growing risks facing the hospitality industry. With hotels handling high volumes of card transactions daily, Kaspersky warned that the sector may remain a preferred target for financially motivated attackers.