Maj. Gen. Horta Inta-A sworn in as transitional president of Guinea-Bissa

BISSAU | Xinhua | Senior military officer Horta Inta-A was sworn in on Thursday as Guinea-Bissau’s transitional president for a one-year term, a day after the armed forces announced they had fully taken control of state power.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony broadcast live on national radio, Inta-A said the military had assumed power to “prevent the disintegration of the state” and vowed to “fight corruption and drug trafficking,” long-standing challenges that have seriously affected national stability.

He called on “all citizens and political parties of Guinea-Bissau to cooperate” to ensure a smooth transition.

Inta-A previously served as chief of staff of the Guinea-Bissau army and was appointed in 2023 as special chief of staff to the president.

On Wednesday, the armed forces declared on national television that they had assumed full control of state power in response to what they described as attempts by some political figures to destabilize the country. ■