Hongera Saana Uganda, security agencies offer free trackers to boda-boda riders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a move to enhance the safety and security of boda-boda riders, Hongera Saana Uganda, in partnership with security agencies, has launched a new initiative to distribute free motorcycle tracking devices to riders across the country. Ashraf Muyomba, the National Coordinator of Hongera Saana Uganda/Office of the President, stated that the initiative is part of a broader effort to protect the livelihoods of boda-boda riders, many of whom rely on their motorcycles as their primary source of income.

“We want to ensure that riders feel safer and more secure knowing that their bikes can be tracked at all times,” he said. URN understands that Hongera Saana, an initiative operating under the Office of the President to curb violent extremism, is implementing the program in collaboration with the Community Policing Department of the Uganda Police Force, the Counter-Terrorism directorate under the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), and the Traffic Police.

According to Muyomba, the newly launched initiative will include 24-hour support services for riders, providing assistance in case of emergencies and helping to coordinate swift recovery if a motorcycle is stolen.

He added that in addition, tracking systems can provide emergency response supportin case of accidents or attacks, allowing security agencies to respond faster. “With many riders operating in areas with limited police presence, GPS tracking offers a layer of personal safetyand accountability that benefits both the rider and the wider community. As crime targeting boda-bodas increases, tracking becomes a proactive tool to protect honest riders from being victims or wrongly suspected as perpetrators,” he added.

Hassan Yiga, Secretary for Defence for Wakiso District Boda-Boda Riders, welcomed the move, noting that most riders would like to access such services on the open market but are hindered by high costs and inconsistent performance. To him, the initiative comes in handy, offering a better, more accessible alternative.

Donald Muhwezi, the Community Liaison Officer for the Kampala Metropolitan Area, emphasized the economic vulnerability of many boda-boda riders, noting that most operate on a daily income and often rely on loans to acquire motorcycles. He explained that the theft or loss of a motorcycle can be financially devastating, leaving families without a source of livelihood.

“By installing tracking devices, riders are better positioned to recover stolen motorcycles quickly, reducing losses and minimizing the impact on their families,” Muhwezi said. He further highlighted the evolving nature of policing and public safety. “Security is becoming more system-based, and as police, we are open to working with anyone offering solutions that contribute to the safety of people and their property. That’s why we welcomed the partnership with Hongera Sana Uganda,” he added.

So far, a total of 2,056 tracking devices have been installed for boda-boda riders operating in various areas, including Wakiso Town Council, Wakiso Mumyuka, Mende, Bujjuko Trading Centre, Ndejje, Kasanje Trading Centre, Kajjansi, and Makindye-Ssabagabo.

Beyond distributing tracking devices, the initiative is also focused on sensitizing boda-boda riders about safety and security concerns under the community policing model. It aims to raise awareness and empower riders to play a role in identifying and rooting out criminal gangs operating within their communities.

Ahmed Muwonge, the District Internal Security Officer (DISO) for Makindye-Ssabagabo, emphasized the importance of the boda-boda industry in the country’s security landscape. He noted that while the sector provides livelihoods to many Ugandans, it has also been exploited by some individuals for criminal activities.

“The boda-boda industry is critical not just economically, but also in terms of security. Unfortunately, some people have used it to carry out criminal acts,” Muwonge said. He added that they have been working closely with Community Liaison Officers to sensitize riders on security matters and promote safer practices within the sector.

Boda bodas play a vital role in the country’s transportation system. They provide quick, affordable transport and are a major source of employment, especially for youth. However, their increasing association with crime and insecurity has raised serious concerns among authorities and the public.

While the majority of riders are law-abiding citizens earning a living, the sector has also been infiltrated by criminal elements. Boda bodas have been linked to incidents of robbery, violent crime, drug trafficking, and hit-and-run accidents. As a result, security agencies have intensified efforts to monitor and regulate the sector, balancing the need for public safety with the economic importance of the industry.

URN