Hoima residents cautioned against self-medication

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health experts in Hoima district have expressed worry over the increasing cases of self-medication among locals.

According to research, more and more residents in the sub-counties of Buseruka, Kitoba, Kigorobya and Kyabigambire no longer seek prescription for malaria treatment, pain killers and antibiotics, a trend which endangers lives and is more likely to spur drug resistance.

Resty Atugonza, a resident of Kitoba sub-county in Hoima district attests that she last visited a health facility in 2011 when she was hit by severe malaria but has been taking unprescribed medicines in order to avoid medical bills in health facilities.

A resident of Buseruka sub-county who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity says he entirely depends on local herbs whenever he falls sick including his five family members because he cannot raise money to take care of himself together with his family members while in health facilities.

Dr Nicholas Kwikiriza, the Hoima District Disease Surveillance Officer says that when one experiences body pains, it is a communication that something is wrong. However, he advises that professional medical attention should be sought to ensure that one does not take less or more than the ideal dosage.

Dr Kwikiriza says that Hoima hospital used to receive an average of 700 patients a day, a number which has drastically reduced to 300 while Kigorobya Health centre IV which used to record more than 400 patients between November and December last year is now registering 50 to 60 cases.

Dr Lawrence Tumusiime, the in charge of Bugahya Health says that self-medication increases chances of death for illnesses like cancer and adds that to pregnant mothers, the practice is more dangerous since it can affect both the mother and her unborn child.

He equally reiterated an appeal to residents to seek medical attention from designated health services.

******

URN