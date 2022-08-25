Hoima city allocates land to NDA for construction of regional headquarters

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima city authorities have allocated two acres of land to the National Drugs Authority-NDA to construct regional headquarters. The land is situated in Nyarugaba cell, West Division, Hoima city.

The regional office will help serve as a distribution and monitoring point for the National Drugs Authority.

Sylvia Nalumaga, the Hoima City Deputy Mayor says their agreement with NDA is that after the construction of the regional offices, NDA will also help the city authorities to construct a decent office space for Hoima West Division that is currently being accommodated in the same land.

Innocent Ayimbisibwe, the Hoima city clerk says currently they are doing all the paperwork to ensure that the land is handed over to NDA for the construction works to commence immediately.

Joshua Byenkya, a councilor representing Hoima West Division says the move is welcome since NDA will help set up good working offices for Hoima West division which currently lacks proper working space.

Currently, the NDA regional office for the Midwestern region is situated at Muganwa center in Hoima city.

