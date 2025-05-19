History as judiciary holds first Court Open Day on Buvuma Island

Buvuma Island, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The judiciary, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has held its first-ever Court Open Day on Buvuma Island to engage court users and gather public feedback on access to justice in the area. Presided over by Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, the event took place at Buvuma Magistrate’s Court grounds on Thursday and brought together judicial officers, local leaders, and residents.

The Court Open Day is part of the judiciary’s broader strategy to enhance transparency, accountability, and access to justice, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Justice Zeija reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to delivering justice closer to the people. He outlined key ongoing reforms, including the decentralization of the Court of Appeal to regional levels, expansion of High Court circuits, recruitment of more judicial staff, integration of ICT, and the rollout of mobile courts.

He also revealed plans to post Grade One Magistrates at every constituency. “These interventions are geared toward reducing the distance and costs people incur to access court services. We want to bring justice closer to where people live,” said Justice Zeija. He assured residents that funding had been secured for the construction of new court buildings on the island and pledged that boats would soon be provided to ease transport challenges for judicial officers.

Justice Zeija also urged judicial officers to uphold professionalism by being punctual, delivering timely rulings, avoiding corruption, and offering excellent customer care. He emphasized the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and regular community sensitization to build trust in the formal justice system. Her Worship Lamunu Pamella Ocaya, the Acting Chief Registrar, commended the UNDP for supporting the historic event and reiterated the Judiciary’s commitment to service delivery and accountability.

She emphasized that citizen feedback was vital in shaping a responsive justice system. Annet Mpabulungi Wakabi, Governance and Peace Team Leader at UNDP, who represented the Country Representative, lauded the Judiciary for reaching underserved communities. She noted that Buvuma’s remote location and limited access to justice systems often force residents to rely on informal methods.

“This initiative is a powerful expression of the Sustainable Development Goal principle of ‘leaving no one behind.’ It brings justice closer to the most vulnerable—including women, youth, and the poor,” said Mpabulungi, reaffirming UNDP’s continued support for justice sector reforms. Local leaders welcomed the judiciary’s presence, praising the engagement as a long-overdue effort to bridge the gap between courts and the community.

They called for improved transport options across the water, particularly for judicial officers and court users, and urged the judiciary to fast-track court infrastructure now that land has been allocated. His Worship Mushebebe Moses Nabende, the Lugazi Chief Magistrate, highlighted several challenges facing the Buvuma Court. These included the absence of court premises, limited furniture, poor infrastructure, and staffing shortages, with only one support staff member currently serving the court.

He also cited the lack of accommodation and transport for judicial personnel, appealing for urgent intervention. Residents used the platform to voice their frustrations over the infrequent court sessions, lack of life jackets for prisoners in transit, and a general need for more community outreach sessions. A particularly pressing issue was the absence of banking services on the island, making it difficult to pay court fees and cash bail.

Although residents insisted there is no bank on the island, URN could not independently verify this claim. Concerns were also raised about alleged fees for police bonds and reported mistreatment by army personnel at landing sites. In response, judiciary officials assured the community that the concerns would be addressed and reaffirmed their commitment to improving justice delivery on Buvuma Island.

