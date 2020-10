Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | High Court in Kampala has dismissed a case in which Robert Kyagulanyi’s leadership as the NUP party president was being challenged.

The case had been filled by two founding member of NURP in which they argued that the process leading to the change of leadership from Kibalama to Bobi Wine and change of the party name to NUP was illegal.

In today’s ruling, Justice Musa Ssekaana dismissed the case.

More details to follow>>>>>