High Court delays hearing of Katanga Trial as 10th prosecution witness fails to appear

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court postponed the Katanga trial once again today due to the absence of a key prosecution witness.

Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya informed Justice Isaac Muwata that the prosecution’s expected 10th witness did not appear in court. Muwaganya explained that the witness had traveled up-country over the weekend and arrived in Kampala late, only to find the police exhibit store closed. As a result, critical case materials were allegedly inaccessible, preventing the prosecution from proceeding with today’s hearing. Muwaganya requested an adjournment until tomorrow.

The case involves widow Molly Katanga, widow of the deceased, and Katanga’s daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi, George Amanyire – a shamba boy – and Charles Otai, a nursing officer, who are accused of charges linked to Henry Katanga’s death.

The prosecution previously requested a two-week break to organize its witnesses and case materials.

Observers note that these repeated adjournments could lead to increased scrutiny over case management and procedural efficiency.

Molly Katanga has been remanded in Luzira Women’s Prison since January and participates in the trial via Zoom, while her daughters, Amanyire, and Otai are out on bail and attend court in person.

Tomorrow’s rescheduled hearing is expected to continue as planned if the witness is able to appear, allowing the evidence to be presented and the case to proceed without further delays.

