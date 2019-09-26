High Court blocks KCCA job interviews

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | High Court has blocked the scheduled interviews for Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

The Assistant Court Registrar for Civil Division of High Court Joy Kabagye issued an interim order blocking the interviews that were supposed to be held on September, 30th.

The order was granted following an application filed by the Human Resource Officer at KCCA, Paul Kasulu.

This was after KCCA on June 6th 2019 advertised more than 200 jobs following a directive from the Public Service Commission Chairperson, Justice Ralph Ochan on April 18, 2019.

According to the advert, temporary workers at KCCA (those on Local Contracts), where Kasulu belongs are not legible to apply for the jobs in question even though it was their job being advertised.

This forced Kasulu to petition the Civil Division of High Court to defend his inherent human rights.

In his application, Kasulu argued that it is discriminatory, unconstitutional and unacceptable in free and democratic society for the temporary employees to be denied a chance to apply for the advertised jobs.

On Wednesday, Kabagye declined the requests of the respondents and instead allowed the interim application pending hearing of the main application.

The main application is before Justice Lydia Mugambe and it’s scheduled for hearing on October 22nd, 2019.

“The Applicant (Kasulu) shall remain working in his position with KCCA on temporary terms until the main application number is disposed off”, reads the order in part.

It also adds that jobs advertised by the Public Service Commission should be halted until the case is disposed of.

URN