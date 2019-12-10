High costs of graduate degrees blamed for few students at Kyambogo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is excitement as Kyambogo University prepares to graduate two maiden Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students since its inception 16 years ago.

A Doctor of Philosophy is the highest university degree that is conferred to people who have done advanced research into a particular subject.

Two students Micheal Bamuwamye and Samuel Gafuma are set to receive doctoral degrees of Kyambogo in Food Technology.

They are part of 8,892 students who have qualified for the award of doctorates, bachelors, and Masters, Diplomas and certificates of Kyambogo University at its 16th graduation ceremony.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to officiate at the three-day ceremony.

Kyambogo still struggles to raise the number of graduate degrees.

A close analysis of the 16th graduation ceremony due this Wednesday on December 11, the university is to graduate only 151 master’s degree students and 62 post graduate diplomas of the overall 8,892 graduands.

Professor Eli Katunguka –Rwakishaya, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor blames the low numbers of graduate student on the high costs involved.

He argues that the numbers are likely to remain low as long as students are required to pay fees for their graduate degrees, which is critical for the country’s development.

A graduate programme at Kyambogo costs UGX 5M on average.

Kyambogo has been running four PhD programmes in the last four-five years.

This is the first group of students to graduate.

Katunguka says graduating these students is a sign of maturity that Kyambogo has attained so far.

To train PhDs, a university is required to have professors and Senior Lecturers with PhDs to supervise and guide students to attain the same.

Professor Katunguka says the university has been in collaboration with Makerere University to conduct joint supervision of masters and PhD students.

A total of 4877 males compared to 4015 female students will be graduating. Of these, 187 students will be graduating with First Class degrees in various degree programs.

George William Kassazi, is the overall the overall best performing male student with CGPA of 4.88 out of 5.0 from Bachelor of Information Technology and Computing.

And the overall best performing females are Joan Kizza and Benardette Nakintu, Bachelor of Information Technology and Computing with CGPA of 4.83.

In the past four years, Kyambogo has experienced an increase in the number of the students graduating. For instance, in 2015, a total 6,478 graduated from Kyambogo and 7,078 in 2016.

In 2017, graduates rose to 7,304 and shot to 8,173 in 2018. This year, there is a percentage difference in increase of the graduates by 14.87%.

URN