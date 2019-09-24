Heavy deployment as Museveni, Bobi Wine campaign in Hoima town

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heightened security in Hoima district as the campaigns for the woman MP by-elections climax. The elections are scheduled for Thursday this week.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East Member of parliament and leader of the People Power Movement have pitched camp in Hoima district to garner support for Harriet Businge Mugenyi, the National Resistance Movement-NRM and Asinansi Nyakato, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Party candidates respectively.

Museveni to address the first rally in Mbaraara village in Kitoba Sub County followed by another rally at Hoima Boma grounds in the afternoon.

Kyagulanyi and other opposition leaders will address their first rally at Parajwoki primary school in the same sub county followed by another rally in Busiisi division, 2 km kilometers from Hoima town in the afternoon.

As a result, there is heavy deployment of Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers, Anti-riot and regular police in Hoima town and its suburbs. Our reporter in Hoima saw Police and UPDF trucks arriving with officers from as far as Gulu, Lira, Masindi, Kibaale, Kyankwanzi and Mubende districts.

The deployment is visible in Hoima Taxi Park, Kiryatete, Kinubi, Busiisi, Duhaga, Lusaka upper and Kibaati suburbs of Hoima town.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that security has received intelligence reports indicating that People Power activists are planning to stir chaos in the town center as President Museveni addresses the rally at Hoima Boma grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

Hakiza says the heavy deployment is meant to prevent chaos in the town center as the president who is the fountain of owner addresses a rally at Hoima Boma grounds.

The Hoima Woman MP Seat fell vacant after Tophace Kaahwa Byagira, the former woman MP opted to represent the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operation on July 1, 2019.

