Health Ministry confirms one MP tested positive for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has confirmed that one Member of Parliament tested positive for COVID-19. Although the Ministry made no mention of the name, its officials told the Government Assurances Committee of Parliament this morning that the MP is already undergoing treatment and steadily recovering.

More than 300 legislators and staff of Parliament were tested last week in a drive held at Parliament. But today, the committee members were anxious to know if any of them posted positive results.

Bujenje County MP Patrick Kasumba asked the team to explain why their results were delayed and if they already know the status of those who were tested. State Minister for Primary Healthcare, Joyce Moriku Kaducu said that the MPs don’t need to worry as the said case is receiving treatment and was actually getting better.

Kaducu told the MPs that they need to be strong, eat well and they can defeat COVID-19.

This was also confirmed by the Director-General Health Services Henry Mwebesa who said that indeed there was an MP who tested positive for COVID-19, and as a Ministry they were shocked when the journalists called them with a specific name also questioning how the information leaked.

Mwebesa also told the MPs that they would get their results latest on Thursday, but hastened to add that whoever has not been contacted posted negative results.

Although there are reports that a second MP was also treating COVID-19, the team from the Ministry of Health said that there was no such case to the best of their knowledge. Kaducu said they do not know of any new COVID-19 case.

