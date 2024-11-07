Headteacher fined Shs3m for blocking students from exams

Terego, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint committee in Terego District has fined the Headteacher of Katrini Secondary School, Sam Egama, for preventing four students from sitting for their exams over unpaid school dues.

The committee, comprising members from the Security and Education Committees, including Uganda Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department, the District Education Officer, the Board of Directors of Katrini Secondary School, parents of the affected students, and chaired by Assistant Resident District Commissioner Rose Munduni, convened at Terego District Headquarters to address the case.

The committee heard that on the first day of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams, Egama barred Michael Osumile, Denis Candiga, Sam Arima, and Innocent Oziti from sitting their examinations because they had not completed school fees and other requirements. One of the students reported the incident to the office of the Resident District Commissioner, prompting action that led to Egama’s arrest.

In a closed-door meeting held on October 17, 2024, the committee ruled that Egama must cover the full school fees and other requirements for the four students at any school they choose within Terego District. Additionally, he is to pay Shillings 3 million for the students’ upkeep and ensure that all assignments and activities required by UNEB are completed and tracked, with results submitted to the District Education Office for further processing. Speaking to journalists, Committee Chair Munduni stated that Egama would bear the cost of his actions for violating UNEB’s rules without consulting school stakeholders.

The committee resolved to release Egama on police bond, with the condition that he monitors the ongoing examination process and reports to Terego Central Police Station in Omugo Sub County as investigations continue.

When contacted by phone, Egama acknowledged that investigations were ongoing and chose not to provide further details.

In 2022, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) issued a circular directing school administrators not to block students from sitting exams due to unpaid school fees. Instead, UNEB introduced measures to withhold the results of such students until dues were settled. However, some headteachers remain dissatisfied with these measures and continue to take matters into their own hands.

