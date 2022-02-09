Harold Kaija voted FDC EALA flagbearer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has voted Harold Kaija as its flagbearer for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) race.

Kaija was elected on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi by members of the party’s National Executive Committee-NEC.

In the five-man race, Harold Kaija, the party’s Deputy Secretary-General in charge of Administration garnered 27 votes. Dr. Joseph Tindyebwa – Deputy Secretary-General (Research) got 15 votes, Wante Jamal – FDC District Chairman (Namutumba) got 14 votes, Nanyonjo Suzan, Deputy Secretary for Culture, Ethics, and Religious Affairs got 5 votes and Seruwuge Yassin – Former FDC MP candidate (Bukoto South) did not get a single vote.

Before voting by secret ballot, the candidates were given an opportunity to campaign before the electorate. The voting was presided over by the FDC Electoral Commission chairman Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda.

Kaija says that his next task is to persuade MPs to vote him to EALA.

In the race for EALA, Kaija will vie against Dr. Gerald Siranda of the Democratic party plus other members from the ruling NRM, UPC, and NUP party that are yet to vote their flagbearers.

Each of the East African Community member countries has to send nine legislators to the Arusha-based Assembly.

In March 2017, Uganda elected nine EALA representatives. They included Christopher Okumu Opoka, Susan Nakawuki, Fred Mukasa Mbidde, Dennis Namara, Mary Mugyenyi, Steven Odong, Paul Musamali, Mathias Kasamba, and Rose Akol. However, on July 26, 2021, a by-election was conducted after the death of Kasamba. He was replaced by the former Kabula County MP, James Kakooza.

****

URN