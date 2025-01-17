Gun, explosives retrieved from Madhvani Steel Factory

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiira region on Thursday retrieved a rusted AK-4 rifle and suspected explosives at Madhvani steel factory. Police personnel attached to the counter-terrorism unit were seen inspecting the area with the aid of sniffer dogs.

Madhvani Steel is located was initially an infantry station on standby to protect Jinja City from the invasion of enemy forces, who usually gained access through Lake Victoria during President Amin Dada’s regime.

They later cordoned off the area from any activity as they awaited for thorough inspection from the bomb squad teams.

The Executive Director of Muljibhai Madhvani and Company Limited, Chiradeep Guha told journalists that, the explosives were sighted by the company while clearing the scrapyard.

Guha says that they are currently liaising with police agencies to explicitly reap the yard of any explosives before sanctioning any fresh works in the area.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Southern Division, Martin Kasonzi says that experts have been deployed to assess the area.

Kasonzi says that some explosives are suspected to be buried in the ground and it will require more time for expatriate teams to retrieve all of them.

****

URN