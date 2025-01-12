Guardiola confirms Walker allowed to leave Man City, move abroad

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that veteran England defender Kyle Walker has asked to be allowed to move abroad and that the club will allow him to leave despite the 34-year-old having 18 months left on his contract.

The news looks as if it will bring the curtain down on Walker’s City career, after having made over 300 appearances in over seven years.

“Two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad,” said Guardiola after his side’s 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup, with Walker not taking part.

The coach explained that Walker would be allowed to leave, but added that his departure was not certain.

“It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen because you never know the situation. But I am pretty convinced there’s no one in our job that doesn’t want to be there who can perform and be exactly what they want to be.”

Guardiola also heaped praise on the defender, who was a key part of the club’s 2022/23 treble, and has won six Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, four League Cups and one Champions League trophy since joining from Tottenham in July 2017.

“We cannot understand what the club did these years without Kyle. It’s impossible. He’s been our right-back, giving us something we didn’t have. But now in his mind, for many reasons, he would like to explore if he can go to another country to play his last years,” Guardiola commented.

The club is already close to signing a replacement, with Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov set to join from Lens. ■