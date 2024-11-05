Group Show at Bumu Art gallery

Through the interrogation of social cultural aspects of everyday life, the artists contribute to the conservation and preservation of respective communities’ social-cultural heritage.

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | Whenever there’s a conversation on social- cultural heritage and conservation, it is very difficult to exclude artists in this dialogue. Artists through their productions interrogate and explore social- cultural aspects of everyday life and as such, contribute to the conservation of respective communities’ social-cultural heritage. An ongoing group exhibition featuring five contemporary Ugandan artists at Bumu Art Gallery echoes this experience. The artwork on display is an exploration of the day to day experiences of the artists inspired by what they encounter in their immediate communities. These routine engagements like child games, traders in the markets, women draped elegantly in African fabrics and embroidery and mobile motorcycles (boda-boda) laden with goods and passengers, captured on different surfaces are a reflection of the ever evolving social-cultural landscape in Uganda, especially Buganda which is the epicenter of many economic social activities.

The wood cut prints by Yiga Robert offer a social commentary on the social life of many Ugandans. The artist’s vibrant and colourful artworks depict the typical hustle and bustle lifestyle of many urbanites. Sometimes, the artist will portray the rural scenery in his artwork with its rush vegetation and citizenry engrossed in brisk occupations like trade in the village markets or fishing. His figures emerge in caricature form to inject a humourous atmosphere to these often hectic and tiresome activities. This technique ignite a sense of ease in the work that conspire to its different interpretation and appeal to diverse audiences. Conversely, Yakuze Ivan’s assemblages hanging in the gallery interrogate the subject of environment conservation and sustainability. The artist primarily works with barkcloth not only for its aesthetic value but also to instigate conversations around nature conservation through sustainable approaches. Bark cloth (Olubugo) is a major fabric in Buganda dating back many centuries ago harvested from the bark cloth tree (Omutuba). In Buganda the Otter clan (Egonge) is assigned with the duty to preserve this tropical tree through crafting fabric from it (Okukomaga). More so, the artist constructs deep meaningful conversations on individuals’ personalities and identity by working with found materials mainly aluminum household objects.

The work of Lydia Matovu is an expressionistic and poignant depiction of African women living in contemporary society. The figures are elegantly dressed in African fabrics and embroidery with small pots mounted on their heads as a figurative representation to the different roles they perform in society. Equally, the artist depicts them moving as a group and not individually to illustrate the communal social cultural wellbeing of women in many African communities. It is common to see women walking to the market, gardens or village streams in groups as a gesture to their togetherness. This trait is also visible during festivities where women come together to entertain and prepare nutrition for the guests. Through these collages, the artist also delicately builds conversations on the subject of women identity which is a regular topic in the contemporary arts. The bright palette of the artist and the graceful composition of the female figures on canvas insinuate their undisputable central role in society. In spite of the many stereotypes faced by women traditionally, their position as mothers and providers of households cannot the questioned.

Through the interrogation of these social cultural themes, these artists are both celebrating and documenting their communities’ respective cultural heritage. Their showcasing at an art gallery whose major objective is to preserve and restore Buganda’s cultural heritage is spot on. This is critical in this era where many cultures across the continent are increasingly being compromised by the concept of globalization. In this, this exhibition also provides opportunities to create awareness on cultural identity, within the context of using the creative arts to engage and educate the public on the importance of culture in our everyday life. Luckily, the five artists in this exhibition have already embarked on this journey through their work which is filled with social cultural imagery and meaning.

*****

Bumu Art gallery is found within Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board premises, located next to Butikiiro Building in Mengo. The group exhibition features works of Yakuze Ivan, Kalungi Godfrey, Lydia Matovu and Kakinda Fred. The show is curated by Lyton Hillary an independent art curator living and working in Kampala.